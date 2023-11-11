HamberMenu
70-year-old man killed in elephant attack

November 11, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 70-year-old man was killed in an elephant attack at Puliyappathy in Attappady on Saturday. Rajappan from Chinnathadakam, Tamil Nadu, was attacked by the elephant when he came out of the house in the early hours of Saturday. He had come to his daughter Nagamani’s house at Puliyappathy to celebrate Diwali.

He apparently did not see the elephant hiding behind some plantain trees. The elephant stood by his body after killing him. The police and the Forest officers drove away the elephant and retrieved the body.

