70-year-old farmer commits suicide in Wayanad

February 01, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A 70-year-old farmer has allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison due to financial distress in Wayanad district. The police identified the deceased as Krishnankutty of Nadukkudiyil at Bhoodanam, near Pulpally, in the district.

He was found in a critical state at Bairakuppa on the Kerala-Karnataka border on Monday morning. Though he was admitted to the Wayanad Government Medical College Hospital at Mananthavady, he died on Wednesday morning.

His relatives said he had borrowed ₹ 1 lakh from the Sulthan Bathery Cooperative Agricultural and Rural Development Bank in 2013 and renewed the debt till 2015. However, he could not repay the debt on time owing to crop loss.

The financial institution had issued revenue recovery notices to him seeking a total payment of ₹2,40,347 including interest and penal interest. A bank official, along with an advocate, visited the farmer recently and compelled him to pay the debt amount, they said.

It is believed that the financial distress forced him to take the extreme step, his relatives said. Krishnankutty is survived by his wife, Vilasini, and two children.

Disha suicide prevention helpline can be reached at 1056, 0471-2552056.

