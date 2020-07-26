70-year-old dies of COVID-19 in Kasaragod

A 70-year-old COVID-19 patient, who is a resident of Arikadi in Kumbala panchayat, died at Kannur Government Medical College Hospital on Sunday.

According to the Health Department, the deceased was suffering from kidney and heart ailments and diabetes. He had also been diagnosed with pneumonia and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, where he was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. He was shifted to the Kannur medical college hospital after his condition deteriorated.

Five deaths

Kasaragod district has reported five COVID-19 deaths so far. The source of infection of all the deceased still remains unknown.

Meanwhile, out of the 105 persons tested positive for the virus on Sunday, 88 were infected through local transmission.