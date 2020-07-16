70% of new Kerala cases due to local spread

Kerala crossed the 10,000 cases milestone in the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with a cumulative case burden of 10,275 on Thursday. The State reported 722 fresh cases, 501 of them from local transmission, or almost 70%. Active cases stood at 5,372 and recoveries at 4,864.

A big chunk of new cases were from the community clusters along the coastal belt and 34 cases with no epidemiological link were reported.

Number of COVID-19 cases in India crosses million mark; deaths exceed 25,600

Thiruvananthapuram accounted for 339 out of the 722 fresh cases. The number of active cases in the district was 1,279.

Two deaths were reported on Thursday, at Kannur and Thrissur, taking the State’s toll to 37. The two who passed away – a 25-year-old and a 39-year-old – had a travel history, and completed the 14-day quarantine before developing symptoms and serious illness.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that these deaths would be studied by the experts’ team. The State would also go into the after-effects of COVID-19 in many recovered patients.

Andhra Pradesh reported over 2,000 fresh cases and 40 deaths in a single day taking the tally to 38,044 and death toll to 492.

On Thursday morning, the State recorded 40 COVID-19 deaths and 2,593 fresh cases, another single-day peak. The Health Department bulletin said 1,015 more patients were discharged and total recoveries rose to 19,393, while 18,159 patients were being treated at COVID hospitals and COVID Care Centres. The recovery rate was 50.98% and the positivity rate rose to 3.07%, the highest so far.

Most of the new deaths occurred in East Godavari and Prakasam, with eight deaths each; Chittoor witnessed five deaths and Kadapa four. Anantapur, Guntur, Nellore and Visakhapatnam witnessed three deaths each and Kurnool, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram reported one death each. The mortality rate was 1.29%.

Kurnool reported 590 new local cases and East Godavari 500 cases, followed by Chittoor (205), West Godavari (195), Anantapur (174), Guntur (139), Krishna (132), Kadapa (126), Nellore (126), Srikakulam (111), Prakasam (104), Vizianagaram (101) and Visakhapatnam (81).

No new foreign returnee cases were reported, but nine infections were in those from other States.

Also, 22,304 samples tested in the past day.

Karnataka, four days after crossing 40,000 cases, had a tally of 51,422. A record 4,169 people tested positive on Thursday. The death toll touched 1,032 as the State reported 104 new fatalities. This was apart from six non-COVID deaths.

Thursday’s surge was fuelled by Bengaluru Urban, with a record 2,344 new cases.

(With inputs from Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)