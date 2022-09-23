70 KSRTC buses damaged in the violence related to the hartal call by PFI

The protest was against the Statewide NIA raid on the offices of the outfit and arrest of some of its leaders

Many KSRTC buses were damaged in stone throwing by miscreants during the Hartal called by PFI following the arrest of its leaders, in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The protest was against the Statewide NIA raid on the offices of the outfit and arrest of some of its leaders

The Statewide hartal called by the Popular Front of India (PFI) in protest against the NIA raid in its offices and arrest of leaders hit the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) work hard.

As many as 70 buses were damaged by miscreants in connection with hartal-related violence across the State. Around 11 people— mainly KSRTC employees and one lady passenger—sustained injuries in the stone-pelting by the hartal supporters.

The crisis-hit Corporation suffered over ₹50 lakh on account of the damage as per preliminary estimate. The cost, involving repair works, labour charges, and trip curtailments for the next few days, was expected to further increase the loss of the ailing public utility, said the KSRTC officials.

Earlier in the day, a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus was also attacked by the hartal supporters near Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram, following which the TNSTC stopped services to and from Kerala through the Kaliyikkavila border. After the initial attacks, the KSRTC also restricted the number of services. However, the Corporation conducted as many as 2,439 services on Friday unfazed by the hartal call.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Antony Raju said strict action would be taken against those who unleashed attacks on the utility’s buses.