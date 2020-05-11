Kerala

7-year-old’s letter strikes a chord with police officers

Valanchery cops present gifts to Isha

Seven-year-old Isha Mehrin and her parents were shocked when a team of police officers arrived at their house at Kolamangalam near Valanchery on Saturday afternoon. The shock soon gave way for happiness as the Station House Officer of Valanchery station, M.K. Shaji, presented gifts to the little girl.

A Class 2 student of Safa English School, Isha had written a letter to the police officers, encouraging Mr. Shaji and his team for the work they were doing during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Isha’s letter touched the heart of every officer at the Valanchery station. “It is a morale boost for the entire police force in the State. Innocent little children like Isha become our heroes,” said Mr. Shaji. He invited Isha to the police station to watch and study the activities there.

Special Branch police officer Naseer Tirurkad, and senior civil police officers Rajeesh and Manoj had accompanied Mr. Shaji.

Daughter of Noorul Abid and Baby Shahnaz, Isha wrote to the police officers, taking inspiration from the ‘Write a letter to police’ scheme being implemented by the Postal Department.

