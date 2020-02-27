7-year-old girl goes missing from Elavur

KOLLAM

27 February 2020 23:12 IST

Last seen playing in her house

A seven-year-old girl Devananda (Ponnu) has gone missing from Elavur on Thursday afternoon.

Daughter of Pradeep Kumar, Dhanesh Bhavanam, Nedumankavu, the child is a student of the Saraswathy Vidyalaya, Kudavattoor.

The Kannanallur police have registered a case and launched a search for the girl who was last seen playing on her house premises.

Those with any information are requested to contact 0474-2566366 or 9497906800.

Suo motu case

Staff Reporter writes from Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has suo motu taken a case in connection with an incident in Kollam in which a girl playing in front of her house went missing.

Commission chairperson P. Suresh has sought a report from the State Police Chief, Director of General Education, Kollam District Collector and district child protection officer in this connection.

Reports of abduction of children and attempted kidnapping from across the State have come to the commission’s notice, a statement from the panel said.

The police should be very vigilant towards this. There have been instance of missing children being found after police intervention, the commission pointed out.

However, reports of the child being found from the Kudikode area are also being circulated through social media. As such messages create confusion among people, those writing them would be completely responsible for them. The State Police Chief should take action against persons propagating such messages, the commission said.