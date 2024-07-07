ADVERTISEMENT

7-year-old girl dies after compound wall collapses and falls on her 

Published - July 07, 2024 07:05 pm IST - Thrissur

The girl was playing near the compound wall when the mishap happened

The Hindu Bureau

A seven-year-old girl died after a compound wall collapsed and fell on her at Venkitangu on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Devibhadra, daughter of Thottiparambil Mahesh Karthikeyan of Karuvanthala.

The girl, along with two other children, who came to attend a function at their family temple, were playing near the compound wall when the mishap happened. The stones fell on her head. Though she was rushed to a hospital, her life could not be saved.

Her brother and another child were also injured in the accident. They have been admitted to the hospital.

Devibhadra is a Class II student at Sree Narayana L.P. School, Venkitangu.

