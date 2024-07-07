GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

7-year-old girl dies after compound wall collapses and falls on her 

The girl was playing near the compound wall when the mishap happened

Published - July 07, 2024 07:05 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A seven-year-old girl died after a compound wall collapsed and fell on her at Venkitangu on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Devibhadra, daughter of Thottiparambil Mahesh Karthikeyan of Karuvanthala.

The girl, along with two other children, who came to attend a function at their family temple, were playing near the compound wall when the mishap happened. The stones fell on her head. Though she was rushed to a hospital, her life could not be saved.

Her brother and another child were also injured in the accident. They have been admitted to the hospital.

Devibhadra is a Class II student at Sree Narayana L.P. School, Venkitangu.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.