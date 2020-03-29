Kerala

7-year old daughter of COVID-19-infected person hospitalised after developing symptoms

Kerala Fire and Rescue Services personnel spraying disinfectant in a locality in Thiruvananthapuram on March 27./ File photo

Kerala Fire and Rescue Services personnel spraying disinfectant in a locality in Thiruvananthapuram on March 27./ File photo   | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsa

The patient had a travel history to Dubai and had recently tested positive.

A day after a Dubai-returnee was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 in Malayinkeezhu in the Thiruvananthapuram, his seven-year old daughter was hospitalised after showing symptoms of the disease.

According to Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who has been spearheading the containment measures in the district, the patient’s wife and son have also been quarantined. Upon his return from Dubai, while he remained at home, he failed to maintain a safe distance from the family members, as against the prescribed COVID-19 guidelines, the Minister said.

The other Thiruvananthapuram native, whose sample returned positive on Saturday, used to reside with his mother in a flat in Pattoor in the city. He was under home quarantine since his return from the United Kingdom a few days ago.

As many as six persons were being treated after found to be infected with COVID-19 in the district. A total of 18,094 people have been quarantined in Thiruvananthapuram so far.

