7-year-old boy dies after head hits pole at Thiruvananthapuram

January 15, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 7-year-old Class 1 student died on Sunday after his head reportedly hit an electricity pole while peeping out of an autorickshaw in which he was travelling along with his mother at Vembayam in Thiruvananthapuram.

The deceased has been identified as Vishnav of Vishnavam, son of Venjaramoodu natives Deepu and Shanthikrishna. He was a student of a private school in Vettinad.

According to the police, he reportedly put his head outside the autorickshaw and crashed against an electricity pole. The autorickshaw was giving side to a vehicle at the time of the incident, said the police. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital at Venjaramoodu and later shifted to Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, he died in the evening.

