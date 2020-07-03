7 patients in Pathanamthitta

A total of seven persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Friday, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the district since March 7 to 330, an official bulletin said.

The number of active cases is 170, with 159 people recovering from the disease. There has been one death in the district. Twenty persons who recovered from the disease were discharged from hospitals on Friday.

New cases

A 63-year-old man who came from Madhya Pradesh on June 18, 42-year-old man (Kuwait, June 20), 44-year-old man (Saudi Arabia, June 14), 19-year-old girl (Maharashtra, June 9), 33-year-old woman (Maharashtra, June 19), 31-year-old man (Damam), and a 54-year-old man (Saudi Arabia) are the Non-Resident Keralites who tested positive for the viral infection on Friday.

A total of 5,395 people are in quarantine in the district.