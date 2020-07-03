7 patients in Pathanamthitta

A total of seven persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Friday, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the district since March 7 to 330, an official bulletin said.
The number of active cases is 170, with 159 people recovering from the disease. There has been one death in the district. Twenty persons who recovered from the disease were discharged from hospitals on Friday.
New cases
A 63-year-old man who came from Madhya Pradesh on June 18, 42-year-old man (Kuwait, June 20), 44-year-old man (Saudi Arabia, June 14), 19-year-old girl (Maharashtra, June 9), 33-year-old woman (Maharashtra, June 19), 31-year-old man (Damam), and a 54-year-old man (Saudi Arabia) are the Non-Resident Keralites who tested positive for the viral infection on Friday.
A total of 5,395 people are in quarantine in the district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath