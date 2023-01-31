ADVERTISEMENT

7 offices fully utilize plan fund of ₹75.96 crore, Kottayam DDC meet told

January 31, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of the District Development Committee here on Tuesday informed that as many as seven offices under the Irrigation and Kerala Water Authority have utilized the entire plan fund of ₹75.96 crore allotted by the State government.

Addressing the meeting, Government Chief Whip N.Jayaraj sought to appoint a full-time cardiologist at the Kanjirappally Taluk hospital. He also demanded urgent action to restore the Kanjirapalli-Manimala-Kulathurmuzhi road.

The meeting informed the Changanassery legislator Job Michael that the local municipality would soon make a decision with regard to allotting the space for setting up an Ayurvedic hospital at Changanassery. Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, called for implementation of a city gas project in Kottayam along the lines of a similar project in Kochi while Jose K. Mani, MP, called on the health department to organise special camps to provide certificates for writing the exam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

District Planning Officer Litty Mathew presided over the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US