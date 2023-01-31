7 offices fully utilize plan fund of ₹75.96 crore, Kottayam DDC meet told

January 31, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

A meeting of the District Development Committee here on Tuesday informed that as many as seven offices under the Irrigation and Kerala Water Authority have utilized the entire plan fund of ₹75.96 crore allotted by the State government.

Addressing the meeting, Government Chief Whip N.Jayaraj sought to appoint a full-time cardiologist at the Kanjirappally Taluk hospital. He also demanded urgent action to restore the Kanjirapalli-Manimala-Kulathurmuzhi road.

The meeting informed the Changanassery legislator Job Michael that the local municipality would soon make a decision with regard to allotting the space for setting up an Ayurvedic hospital at Changanassery. Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, called for implementation of a city gas project in Kottayam along the lines of a similar project in Kochi while Jose K. Mani, MP, called on the health department to organise special camps to provide certificates for writing the exam.

District Planning Officer Litty Mathew presided over the meeting.