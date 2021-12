Thiruvananthapuram

28 December 2021 20:17 IST

The State on Tuesday reported seven more cases of Omicron taking the tally to 64. Four cases were confirmed in Pathanamthitta district, two in Alappuzha and one in Thiruvananthapuram.

While six of the new cases were confirmed in travellers from the UAE, Ireland, Italy, Qatar and Tanzania, one had contracted the infection through contact.

