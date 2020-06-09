7 more NoRKs test positive in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

09 June 2020 20:18 IST

COVID-19 cases rise to 113 in the district, 6 cured of the disease

The total number of COVID-19 patients in the district has gone up to 113, with seven more Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, six persons have been cured of the viral disease, raising the total number of cured patients in the district to 31 on Tuesday.

81 under treatment

As of now, 81 persons are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district and another one at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to an official bulletin released here, a 25-year-old man who reached her home at Kottanad from Abu Dhabi on June 6, a 38-year-old man who came to Mylapra from Delhi on May 29, a 31-year-old man who came to Kattookkara, near Thiruvalla, from Delhi on June 5, a 34-year-old man who came to Ranni from Nigeria on May 31, a 28-year-old youth who came to Angadickal South from Maharashtra, a 52-year-old man who came to his house at Kadapra, near Thiruvalla, from Abu Dhabi on May 27 and a 43-year-old woman who came to Kumbanad from Maharashtra on May 27 are the persons who have been tested positive on Tuesday. All of them have been quarantined in hospitals.

The total number of quarantined persons, including the COVID-19 patients, under observation at the isolation wards of various hospitals in the district too has gone up to 114 on Tuesday.

District Collector P.B. Noohu said the administration would add 1,000 beds to various CFTCs identified in the district in the next 15 days.