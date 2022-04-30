7 kg of gold seized at Calicut airport

In yet another major haul, the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs department seized over 7 kg of gold in compound form valued at ₹ 3.28 crore from a couple who arrived by the Air-India Express flight from Dubai at the Calicut International Airport on Saturday.

Officials said that Abdu Samad Kuttikkodan and his pregnant wife Safna Abdu Samad, hailing from Perintalmanna, Malappuram district had concealed the gold in their rectum , undergarments and socks. Abdu had in his possession 3.672 kgs while Safna, 3.642 kgs. of the yellow metal.

They were charged under Section 77 and 135 of the Customs Act. Both of them, carriers were arrested and produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (economic offences) at Manjeri. They were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, officials said.

Further investigations were on the rackets involved in the smuggling via the airport. Gold smuggling syndicates normally use the modus operandi to exploit vulnerable targets to smuggle the contraband, they said.

The seized gold was confiscated under section 111 of the Customs Act. The seizure comes close on the heels of the sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence recovering 6.3 kg of gold valued at ₹ 3.25 crore from six passengers at the airport on Thursday.