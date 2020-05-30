7 in Kannur, 4 in Kasaragod test positive

The arrival of expatriates from other States has led to the spiralling of COVID-19 cases in Kannur. On Friday, seven more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

According to District Collector T.V. Subhash, six of the affected persons included those who returned from abroad and one from Maharashtra.

Those who came from abroad included a 32-year-old woman, a resident of Morazha who returned from Kuwait and arrived at the Kannur airport on May 19, a 55-year-old man from Kathirur who returned from Riyadh, a 30-year-old man from Karivellur who arrived from Dubai, a 27-year-old woman from Panniyannur, a 29-year-old woman from Sreekandapuram who arrived at the Kochi airport on May 15, and a 44-year-old man from Chittariparamba who came from Dubai.

A 35-year-old man from Mattannur who arrived from Maharashtra on May 16 is the other who tested positive for the disease. With this, the number of patients in the district rose to 214. Of them, 120 were discharged on getting cured.

Collector’s message

Mr. Subhash said those in home quarantine should strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocol. The local authorities must ensure that there are no protocol violations. He was addressing a district-level review meeting on Friday.

The district at present has a total of 13,736 people who returned from abroad and other States. As many 1,913 persons arrived from abroad, while 11,823 came from other States, and they include 6,385 from red spot districts.

In Kasaragod

In Kasaragod district, four more were confirmed positive for the virus on Friday. While three of them had returned from Maharashtra, one had come from the Gulf. They include a 31-year-old man, a native of Mangalpady, who arrived in a car from Pune on May 14, a 42-year-old man, a resident of Paivalike, who arrived in a bus from Maharashtra on May 17, a 63-year-old man, a native of Badiaddu, and a 58-year-old Uduma resident who arrived from Dubai on May 17, said District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas.

With this, the total number of patients in the district has reached 70. Meanwhile, a total of 3,665 persons are under observation. They include 3,081 in home observation and 584 in hospitals.