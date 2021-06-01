7 held for poaching wild boar

Forest officers arrested a seven-member gang involved in the poaching of wild boars at Wandoor in the district on Tuesday.

The Forest team also seized 6 kg of wild boar meat and weapons used for poaching from the houses of those held.

The team caught K.Vinod, 41; M.V. Sajeesh, 40; M. Nimesh, 35; K. Anil Kumar, 36; K. Vinish, 32; K. Shaji, 42; and T. Sandeep, 35, following a tip-off received by P. Dhanesh Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer (Vigilance).

Nilambur Forest (Vigilance) deputy range officer V. Rajesh led the raid. All the arrested were from Vaniyambalam near Wandoor.

They were poaching wild boars by setting traps at different places. According to Forest officials, they were poaching and selling the

meat.