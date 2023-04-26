HamberMenu
7 firemen injured as fire truck overturns

April 26, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
The overturned fire truck at Vattekkad near Kollengode on Wednesday.

The overturned fire truck at Vattekkad near Kollengode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A fire truck of Fire and Rescue Services unit at Vadakkanchery overturned at Vattekkad near Kollengode on Wednesday as it was heading to douse a fire at a mill at Idukkapara near Muthalamada. The vehicle slipped off the road at a sharp curve and overturned. Seven firefighters in the truck were injured. Fire and Rescue Services officials said that the road might have been slippery after a drizzle. Those injured were Senior Fire and Rescue officer Sivan K.,50; Fire and Rescue Officer-cum-driver Subair K.S., 34; Fire and Rescue Officers Shaiju B., 39; Rakesh R., 34; Rajesh P.M., 34; and Ramshad S., 32; and home guard Ramadasan K., 56. The accident caused a road block for two hours. The fire truck was shifted to a side by using a crane and an earth mover. The police said they were investigating.

