₹7 crore from CMDRF for Himachal flood relief

November 08, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to contribute ₹7 crore from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for reconstruction activities to Himachal Pradesh where torrential rains and floods had resulted in massive destruction to property and loss of life recently.

Comprehensive administrative sanction has been given by the State Cabinet for establishing a new campus for the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala at a cost of ₹109.60 crore in Thiruvananthapuram Technocity.

The project envisages a four-storey building complete with a library, administrative block and conference hall, laboratory and other ancillary developmental activities. The project is expected to be completed in 2024-25

