PATHANAMTHITTA 09 July 2020
7 cases in Pathanamthitta
182 active cases in district
A volunteer at a COVID Care Centre was among the seven persons who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Thursday. The source of infection of the 50-year-old man is unknown. There are 182 active cases in the district.
A total of 207 people are in isolation wards at hospitals in the district.
