7 cases in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

09 July 2020 23:46 IST

182 active cases in district

A volunteer at a COVID Care Centre was among the seven persons who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Thursday. The source of infection of the 50-year-old man is unknown. There are 182 active cases in the district.

A total of 207 people are in isolation wards at hospitals in the district.

