Kerala

7 cases in Pathanamthitta

Special Correspondent PATHANAMTHITTA 09 July 2020 23:46 IST
Updated: 09 July 2020 23:46 IST

182 active cases in district

A volunteer at a COVID Care Centre was among the seven persons who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Thursday. The source of infection of the 50-year-old man is unknown. There are 182 active cases in the district.

A total of 207 people are in isolation wards at hospitals in the district.

Advertising
Advertising

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Kerala
Kerala
Read more...