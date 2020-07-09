Kerala

7 cases in Pathanamthitta

182 active cases in district

A volunteer at a COVID Care Centre was among the seven persons who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Thursday. The source of infection of the 50-year-old man is unknown. There are 182 active cases in the district.

A total of 207 people are in isolation wards at hospitals in the district.

