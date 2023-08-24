HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

69th National Film Awards | Richly deserved honour for Indrans, an actor who has come a long way

Even during the golden period of comic talent in Malayalam cinema – when it boasted actors such as Jagathy Sreekumar, Innocent and Mamukkoya – Indrans could make his presence felt with his thin frame

August 24, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated August 25, 2023 03:12 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

P.K. Ajith Kumar
Indrans and Manju Pillai in a still from Home.

Indrans and Manju Pillai in a still from Home.

He arrived in tinsel town to dress up the stars. Then he was cast in blink-and-you-miss-it kind of roles.

Before long, the costume-designer-turned actor made his mark doing comedic characters. Indrans showed that he could make people laugh.

Even during the golden period of comic talent in Malayalam cinema – when it boasted actors such as Jagathy Sreekumar, Innocent and Mamukkoya – Indrans could make his presence felt with his thin frame. He showed that he belonged.

Not many could have imagined that the next stage of Indrans’ career will see him evolve as one of the finest actors of Malayalam cinema and that there would be more to him than the thin frame and the innocent smile. His evolution as an actor has indeed been remarkable.

If validation was required, it came with the State Film Award for the best actor in 2018 for his superb performance as an ageing Ottan Thullal artiste in search of his missing son in Aalorukkam. Now, he has been honoured with a special mention by the jury at the National Film Awards which were announced in New Delhi on Thursday, for the filmHome.

With leading roles such as these, Indrans has shown how far he has travelled as an actor who earned attention in doing comedy in the 1990s in films such as CID Unnikrishnan B.A., B.Ed. and Aniyan Bava Chetan Bava. He had always wanted to be taken seriously as an actor, not just as a comedian.

Now, challenging roles come to him, and he does them justice. Like he did as the elderly, unassuming man who earns his son’s respect in Home. It was a remarkable performance that moved the audience.

When Indrans was ignored for the acting honours at the Kerala State Film Awards last year for Home, it raised questions, and rightly so.

The recognition at the National Film Awards must taste particularly sweet for Indrans. This mention from the jury is well-deserved.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.