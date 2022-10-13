69th birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi celebrated

Thousands of devotees thronged Amritapuri ashram on Thursday to celebrate the 69th birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi. The celebrations started with a Karthika Puja at 9 p.m. the previous evening and continued till Thursday morning with rituals and Vedic chanting. Mata Amritanandamayi arrived in the main hall at 10 a.m. and Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, her most senior disciple, conducted Guru Paduka Puja. She then delivered her address and led meditation and prayers.

On the occasion of her birthday, Mata Amritanandamayi reminded how love is life’s real capital. She also advised the devotees to protect the environment by dropping seed balls and planting saplings on their own birthdays. “In this way, hundreds of trees and plants will be sown every day, restoring balance to ecosystems on a global scale. We forget the invincible power of Nature. Over and above all, we forget the truth of love, which is the foundation of life. We may forget God and Nature in the hustle and bustle of daily life. But we should never forget love. Because only if we have true love will God and Nature shower their blessings upon us,” the spiritual leader said.