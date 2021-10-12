6,996 more cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

12 October 2021 01:06 IST

Active case pool dips to 1,01,419

The State logged 6,996 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday when 66,702 samples were tested in 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool has dipped further and on Monday had 1,01,419 patients, with 16,576 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 10.8 % of the active cases are admitted to treatment centres.

Advertising

Advertising

The official cumulative COVID-19 fatality stands at 26,342 with the State adding 84 recent deaths to the list on Monday. ICU occupancy of COVID patients was 1,606 on Monday.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 1,058 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 1,010, Kozhikode 749, Thrissur 639, Malappuram 550, Kottayam 466, Kollam 433, Idukki 430, Palakkad 426, Kannur 424, Alappuzha 336, Pathanamthitta 179, Kasaragod 166, and Wayanad 130.