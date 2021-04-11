6,986 new COVID cases in State

Thiruvananthapuram

11 April 2021 20:39 IST

Test positivity rate at 10.75%, 2,358 people recover

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph continues to rise steadily with new cases rising incrementally on a daily basis.

The daily tally of new COVID cases soared to 6,986 on Sunday, when 65,003 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The State’s cumulative case burden ever since the pandemic began, rose to 11,67,190 cases.

The test positivity rate registered 10.75% on Sunday.

The active case pool of the State, which had just 24,268 patients on March 24 has swollen to 44,389 patients in less than three weeks. The active case load is the highest in Kozhikode, which has 6,828 patients, followed by Ernakulam (5,908) and Kannur (5,229).

With 2,358 recoveries being reported on the day, the cumulative recoveries reported by the State ever since the pandemic began touched 11,17,700.

New hospital admissions in the State on Sunday was 1,133. Another 13,629 persons were newly added to the pool of people on home or institutional quarantine on the day.

The addition of 16 new deaths which took place in the past few days to the official list of COVID fatalities in the State on Sunday took the State’s cumulative COVID toll till date to 4,783 deaths.

Thiruvananthapuram reported six deaths, Kozhikode three, Kannur two, while one death each was reported from Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kasaragod.

The number of critically ill COVID patients in the State who are currently being treated in ICUs in various hospitals in the State rose to 600 on Sunday, according to official reports, while the number of patients requiring ventilator assistance was 173.

Among districts, new cases are spiralling up in Kozhikode which jumped from 791 cases yesterday to 1,271 cases on Sunday. Ernakulam reported 842, Malappuram 728, Kottayam 666, Kannur 575, Thiruvananthapuram 525, Thrissur 423, Alappuzha 339, Palakkad 325, Kollam 304, Idukki 291, Kasaragod 251, Pathanamthitta 246 and Wayanad 200 cases.