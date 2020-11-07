696 test positive in Alappuzha

683 patients contract the virus through local transmission

In a slight increase in daily COVID-19 cases, 696 people tested positive for the disease in the district on Saturday.

Of the fresh cases, 683 patients contracted the virus through local transmission, while the source of infection of another two persons remains unknown. Six people who came from abroad, three from other States, and two health staff were also diagnosed with the disease.

The district also recorded four COVID-19-related deaths, taking the official death toll 113.

The 696 cases include 136 logged from Alappuzha, 60 from Punnapra North, 48 from Cherthala South, and 34 from Thycattusserry.

Meanwhile, 549 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 9,048.

The police have registered 44 cases and arrested 15 people for violating the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 in the district. Action was taken against 295 people for not wearing face masks and 1,012 for not maintaining physical distance. Another five cases were registered for violating prohibitory orders imposed in the district under section 144 of the Cr.PC. Action was taken against 76 people in connection with the five cases.

Ward 8 in Pandanad along with parts of ward 11 in Thakazhi, ward 14 in Mararikulam South, and ward 6, 7 and 10 in Thanneermukkom grama panchayat, were declared as containment zones.