690 more added to Kollam list

666 of the fresh cases are through contact

On Sunday, Kollam reported its highest single-day surge in caseload with 690 more persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Among the patients are 666 contact cases, two NRIs, nine health workers and 13 others who travelled from various States. The Health Department has also confirmed that the death of an 80-year-old Kanjaveli resident is due to COVID-19. She had died on September 24.

All the health workers who tested positive are employees of different private facilities. While the number of recoveries on Sunday is 269, Kollam currently has 4,825 active cases. Kollam Corporation alone reported over 200 contact cases on Sunday while Alappad has around 60 new patients.

Chavara, Thazhava, Panmana, Perinadu and Soorandu are also among the places that reported new cases. The district currently has 21,452 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 1,97,157. While 1,138 persons completed home quarantine on Sunday, the Health Department has traced 40,968 primary and 6,582 secondary contacts of the positive cases. At present 18 COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) are functioning in Kollam.