690 child abuse cases in six months

The latest statistics collated by Childline for the first half of the current fiscal offers little solace at a time when society is debating over the fallout of the rape and the mysterious death of two girls at Walayar.

During the period between April and September, 690 cases of child sexual abuse from across the State were reported with Childline. Malappuram district topped the dubious list with 99 cases closely followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 98 cases and Ernakulam with 78 cases.

Kozhikode reported 63 cases, Kasaragod 59 cases, Thrissur 45 cases, Idukki 37 cases, Kollam and Kannur 35 cases each and Wayanad and Palakkad reported 34 cases each. Pathanamthitta with 20 cases followed by Kottayam and Alappuzha with 26 and 27 cases respectively made up the bottom half of the list.

These numbers were for the cases reported with Childline alone and did not account for the cases reported with the district child protection units, district child welfare committees and the police.

“Though the number of cases has soared across all categories, it is more of a sign of the increased awareness among the public owing to various campaigns carried out by agencies such as Childline. For instance, the cases reported with Childline in Ernakulam breached the 200 mark in October besting 177 the month before,” said Jithin Xavier, Ernakulam district coordinator, Childline.

A total of 4,212 cases were reported with Childline from across the State during the period leading to 7,319 interventions.

Physical abuse of children registered a staggering 1,208 cases in which Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram topped with 158 cases each, followed by Pathanamthitta with 106 cases, Malappuram 97 cases, Idukki 89 and Wayanad 81 cases.

Cases of emotional abuse stood at 929 cases in which Ernakulam topped with 120 cases followed by Wayanad with 103 cases and Idukki and Pathanamthitta with 99 cases each.

Alarmingly, 111 instances of child marriage were reported during the period. Malappuram and Wayanad accounted for 20 such marriages each followed by Palakkad with 13, Idukki and Kasaragod with 10 each, Kannur with 9, Kottayam and Thrissur 8 each, Thiruvananthapuram 5, Kollam 4, Ernakulam 2 and Pathanamthitta and Kozhikode 1 each.

Another disturbing development was the school dropout of 178 students of which 54 were in Idukki, 28 in Wayanad and 20 in Thiruvananthapuram. Seventy cases of drug abuse were reported among children, of which Idukki accounted for 24.