69 pigs culled in second phase of culling in Thodupuzha detection of ASF

November 22, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - IDUKKI

As many as 69 pigs were culled in the second phase of mass culling after the detection of African Swine Fever (ASF) for the second time in two weeks in Idukki.

Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) officials said all pigs were culled within the one-kilometer radius of the second ASF outbreak reported at Vannappuram grama panchayat near Thodupuzha in Idukki.

Idukki district epidemiologist and AHD PRO Nisanth M. Prabha said that the mass culling began on Monday and was completed by Tuesday morning. “ The mass culling of second outbreak reported areas were completed. But the monitoring and vigilance still continue,” said Mr. Prabha.

“In the second outbreak, the number of pigs was less and the farms were in remote areas that resulted in taking more time to complete the mass culling process,” said Mr Prabha.

An AHD source said that the officials waiting to get the test result of the samples were sent from other panchayats in the district. “We hope to get the result within two days,” said an AHD official.

Meanwhile, AHD officials said that pig farmers should be vigilant to prevent the virus on their farms. The AHD department already announced compensation for farmers for culling the pigs.

Sources said that presently the compensation was distributed at a Central government-approved rate. “Most of the farmers say that it was the only livelihood for them and demand State government-level compensation,” said the source.

In the first ASF outbreak, as many as 262 pigs in eight farms at Chalassery near Thodupuzha were culled. However, again the disease was detected at Vannappuram grama panchayat and the AHD officials decided to conduct mass culling in these areas.