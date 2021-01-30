688 positive cases in Kollam

KOLLAM

Kollam district reported 688 new cases of COVID-19 and 430 recoveries on Saturday. While 684 people contracted the disease through contact, others include one NRI, one health worker and two case with no known source.

Cases with no known source have been reported from Yeroor while the health worker who contracted the infection is also a 35-year-old from Yeroor. The district currently has 11,979 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 7,25,001. While 1.356 people completed home quarantine on Saturday, the Health Department has traced 1,61,316 primary and 14,106 secondary contacts of the positive cases.

Pathanamthitta

As many as 556 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Saturday.

Of the fresh cases, 540 people contracted the disease through local contact and among these, the contact source of 37 cases were yet to be identified.

Eraviperoor reported 32 cases, followed by Adoor and Thiruvalla with 26 cases each. The disease claimed three more lives in the district and the victims were identified as 66-year-old Pathanamthitta native, 23-year-old Pathanamthitta native and 69-year-old from Thumbaman. With 404 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 5,534 active cases.

Alappuzha

The district logged 526 COVID-19 cases on Saturday. It also recorded one COVID-19-related death.

Of the fresh cases, as many as 510 patients contracted the disease through local transmission. Besides, the source of infection of nine people remains unknown. Six persons who came from abroad and one from another State also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Meanwhile, 394 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 4,708.

Kottayam

As many as 487 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Saturday

Of the fresh cases, all but three contracted the disease through local contact. The fresh cases also included 52 children and 114 persons aged above 60. With 73 cases, Kottayam municipality led the tally, followed by Ettumanur with 26 cases.

With 1,415 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 6,033 active cases.

