686 fresh cases recorded in Kozhikode

Test positivity rate at 11.73%

As many as 686 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Thursday.

According to a release by the District Medical Officer, the test positivity rate was 11.73% when 5,848 samples were tested. A total of 642 people got infected through local transmission, and the source of infection was unknown in 24 cases. There were 709 recoveries.

Kozhikode Corporation (151), Nochad (30), Koyilandy, Keezhariyur, and Narikkuni (20 each) had the highest number of cases through local transmission. The number of active cases from the district is 7,197.

Meanwhile, a tele-intensive care unit (ICU) facility will be launched at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, for COVID treatment on Friday. The Covid Jagrata portal has been equipped with an ICU grid that connects such facilities in other hospitals.

The ICUs at the District Government Hospital, Mananthavady, Wayanad; District Government Hospital, Kanhangad; Government Medical College Hospital, Kasaragod, and those at the MCH had been connected to a command room set up at the MCH. The services of expert doctors at the MCH will be made available to all those hospitals.

As many as 75 ICUs could be included in the Jagrata portal at a time to ensure critical care services to as many patients as possible. The Kozhikode district administration, MCH, National Health Mission, and Aster MIMS have joined hands for the purpose.

In Wayanad

Wayanad district reported 151 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while 129 persons recovered from the disease.

All the patients, including three health workers, contracted infection through local contact. There are 1,221 active cases in the district.

So far 10,152 COVID-19 cases have been reported, and 8,503 have recovered.

As many as 9,421 persons are under observation.