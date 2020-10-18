685 new cases reported in capital

523 cases through contact, four more die due to infection

The district once again registered a dip in the COVID-19 daily caseload with 685 new cases reported on Sunday. Four more recent deaths in the district were confirmed as due to the infection.

As many as 523 persons who have newly tested positive contracted the virus through local transmission. In 143 cases, the source was not known, according to health officials. While 13 persons were in home quarantine, two had arrived from abroad.

The deceased included a 62-year-old man from Nalanchira; an 82-year-old woman from Pallithura; a 63-year-old woman from Anayara; and a woman hailing from Thiruvananthapuram city. Meanwhile, there appears to be no abatement in the spread of infection among people in the vulnerable age groups and health workers.

Seventy-seven more children below the age of 15 and 135 persons above the age of 60 have tested positive, according to Health officials. Of the 63 health workers who were diagnosed with the disease Statewide on Sunday, 15 belonged to Thiruvananthapuram district. The number of daily cases in the district has remained under the 1000-mark for over a week now, but Health officials warn that the lower numbers do not offer an excuse to lower the guard. After reporting relatively low figures throughout the week, the daily caseload had risen to 848 on Saturday.

Sunday’s caseload included 351 women and 334 men. With four more deaths attributed to the infection, the death toll has touched 345. On the bright side, 1,210 persons have recovered from the disease.

As on Sunday, 10,364 persons are under treatment for COVID-19 in Thiruvananthapuram district. In all, 2,905 persons were newly quarantined on Sunday, taking the total number under surveillance to 30,758.

The control room at the District Collectorate received 344 calls on Sunday on connection with the pandemic. The mental health helpline handled 31 calls, the district administration said.