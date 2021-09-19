Kerala

684 houses built in city under LIFE

A total of 684 houses were completed in the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation under the State Government's Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) housing project as part of the State Government's 100-day action plan.

Transport Minister Antony Raju made the Corporation-level declaration to coincide with the Chief Minister's declaration of completion of 12,000 houses under the project across the State. Mayor Arya Rajendran presided over the function. Standing panel chairpersons, Corporation Secretary, councillors and LIFE project beneficiaries were present.


