68-year-old man under observation for coronavirus dies in Kottayam

Kottayam

13 March 2020 14:51 IST

The deceased man was under isolation at home after his son had come into direct contact with one of the COVID-19 patients

Panic gripped Chengalam near in Kottayam when a 68-year-old man who had been under observation for suspected COVID-19 infection died on Friday.

According to officials, the deceased was under isolation at his residence when he developed uneasiness. He was shifted to the Kottayam Medical College, but was declared brought dead.

“His son had come into direct contact with one of the COVID -19 patients from Chengalam between February 29 and March 8. Accordingly, the youth was listed as a primary contact while his father was marked as a secondary contact”, said an official.

Advertising

Advertising

Although initially his death was attributed to a cardiac arrest, health authorities are awaiting the result of a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death. A sample of the throat swab collected from the deceased has been sent for virology test and the results are expected to be available in two days.

Officials said the cremation would be conducted after taking adequate precautions. Relatives of the deceased have been directed to keep a safe distance from the dead body.

Meanwhile, District Collector P.K. Sudheer Babu has warned stern action against those circulating fake news regarding the person’s death through social media.