68-year-old man sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually abusing minor girl

The Fast Track Special Court here on Wednesday sentenced a 68-year-old man to life imprisonment on two counts for sexually abusing a six-year-old girl.

The man, identified as Vikraman, has also been fined ₹60,000. Failure to pay the fine will attract an additional imprisonment of six months. In addition to this, he has also been sentenced to an additional 14 years of imprisonment.

The life sentences and term sentences will run concurrently, Special Judge Rekha R. said in her order. Special Public prosecutor R.S. Vijay Mohan appeared for the Prosecution.

The court is expected to pass orders on a related case where Vikraman is accused of abusing the victim’s nine-year-old older sister on November 5.

The incidents pertaining to the case took place during 2020 and 2021. The accused was living with the grandmother of the children, who looked after them. They resided in rented houses at Murukkumpuzha and Varikkamukku. The accused began abusing the children when their grandmother was away from home.

The incident came to light after an ASHA worker and Anganwadi teacher in the locality alerted Childline that the children were in difficulties.

