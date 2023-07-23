Plus One admission: 6,791 get allotment in second supplementary round

July 23, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As many as 6,791 students have received allotment in the second supplementary allotment for Plus One higher secondary admission.

Of the total 25,410 applications received, 24,218 applications were considered for allotment to 19,247 vacant seats. After rearrangement of seats for the visually and hearing impaired, the total number of seats increased to 19,340.

As many as 12,549 seats remain vacant after the second supplementary allotment.

Of the total 17,427 students who are yet to get allotment after the three rounds in the main allotment and the first and second allotments, 15,784 are from the six districts from Palakkad to Kasaragod; 1,643 are from the remaining districts.

Vacant seats

However, only 1,879 seats are vacant in the six northern districts, while the remaining eight districts have 10,670 vacant seats.

The maximum number of students yet to get allotment is from Malappuram at 8,338. Here, of the 9,707 applicants, only 1,369 got allotment. Only 23 vacancies remain in the district.

In Palakkad, with the second highest number of applications at 3,908, only 820 got allotment. Here, 3,088 applicants are still awaiting allotment. Of the 3,206 applicants in Kozhikode, 989 secured allotment. The number of vacant seats that are left in these two districts are 145 and 64, respectively.

Even as students in these districts continue their wait for Plus One seats, there are as many as 64 Plus One batches across the State without the minimum number of students required for a batch to continue. Twenty-two of these are in Pathanamthitta district alone. Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode – the districts experiencing the most seat shortage – have no such batches.

Admissions

Admissions as per the second supplementary allotment will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday and continue till 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

It is after these admissions that students who have already taken admission under the single-window admission process would get an opportunity to apply for school/combination transfer to vacant seats.