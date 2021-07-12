676 new cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 July 2021 19:34 IST

Test positivity rate slips to 6.54%

Showing strong signs of COVID-19 case graph plummeting in the capital district, the daily caseload fell to its lowest since April 14 to record 676 cases on Monday. The test positivity rate slipped to 6.54% when 10,322 people were subjected to tests.

While 898 people recovered from the illness during the last 24 hours, the number of active cases stood at 9,524. While 595 of the fresh cases were attributed to local transmission, the source of infection was unknown in 79 cases. One health worker also tested positive. The district administration has placed 32,942 people in quarantine.

Advertising

Advertising