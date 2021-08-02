673 test positive in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

02 August 2021 23:05 IST

659 fresh cases in Alappuzha, 301 in Pathanamthitta

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Kottayam with 673 people testing positive for the disease on Monday.

Of the fresh cases, 670 people including three health workers contracted the disease through local transmission. The test positivity rate (TPR) for the day stood at 11.78%.

With 70 cases, Thrikkodithanam reported the highest number of cases, followed by Kottayam municipality, which recorded 69 cases .

As many as 884 people recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 7,593. Meanwhile, 37,478 people remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

Alappuzha

The district reported 659 COVID-19 cases on Monday. It recorded three COVID-19 deaths. The test positivity rate for the day was recorded at 11.37%.

The fresh cases include 636 patients who contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of 21 others remains unknown. Two health staff also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The 659 cases include 75 logged from Alappuzha, 28 from Venmony, 27 from Pattanakkad, 22 from Krishnapuram, and 21 each from Cherthala and Kuthiathode.

Meanwhile, 1,006 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload stands at 9,571.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 301 people tested positive for the disease during the day.

Of this, all but one contracted the disease through local transmission.

The contact source of two cases were yet to be ascertained.

The TPR for the day was 8.9%.

With 51 cases case, Kaviyoor panchayat reported the highest number of cases, followed by Kunnanthanam and Naranammoozhy with 17 cases each.

The disease, meanwhile, claimed four more lives in the district.

With 451 recoveries on the day, Pathanamthitta currently has 5,188 active cases.

(With contributions from bureau in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta)