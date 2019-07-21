67 persons shifted to relief camps in Pathanamthitta

Though the intensity of rainfall came down on Sunday, the ‘yellow’ alert announced by the Meteorological Department will continue in the district till July 23, according to an official statement issued here on Sunday afternoon.

A few houses have been partially damaged in the rains at Pallickal, Kadambanad, Kozhencherry and Ranni Perinad on Saturday night

Meanwhile, the district administration has opened two flood relief camps as flood waters entered two colonies situated in the low lying areas of Thiruvalla and Mallappally taluks on Sunday.

A total of 67 persons belonging to 18 affected families have been shifted to the relief camps opened at the St Thomas Higher Secondary School at Thirumoolapuram and at the St Behenan’s High School, Vennikkulam.

District Collector P.B. Noohu accompanied by Revenue officials visited both the camps on Sunday afternoon.

The collector said 24X7 control rooms have been opened at all taluk offices and at the Pathanamthitta collectorate.

The Collector also cautioned people residing on the banks of rivers Pampa and Kakkattar on the chances of the river breaching the banks, if the rainfall intensifies during the night.