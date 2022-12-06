67 houses handed over to students under KSTA initiative

December 06, 2022 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kuttikkoru Veedu, a project of the Kerala School Teachers’ Association (KSTA) to construct houses for students who do not have houses of their own, is a model initiative, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was speaking after inaugurating the handover of the houses built by the KSTA, in association with the Life Mission, across the State as part of the project.

The project is intended as a teachers’ initiative to provide students a safe and happy life. Last year, 14 houses were built for students. Now, 67 of the 100 houses targeted for construction this year have been handed over. The remaining will be handed over by the end of the month.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh, KSTA president D. Sudheesh and general secretary N.T. Sivarajan were among those present.