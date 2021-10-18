6,676 more test positive

The State reported 6,676 new cases of COVID-19 when 68,668 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The active case pool declined to 83,184 patients on Monday, with 11,023 recovering.

According to the Health Department, only 10.2 % of the active cases are in hospitals or first line/second line treatment centres.

The cumulative case fatality now stands at 26,925 with the State adding 60 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the toll list on Monday.

The ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State came down to 1,426 on Monday. Those requiring ventilator support, however, went up from 578 on Sunday to 595 on Monday.

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals was 634 while the total number of persons currently admitted with moderate or severe infection has declined to 10,082.

The cumulative case burden now stands at 48,60,997 cases.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 1,199 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 869, Kozhikode 761, Thrissur 732, Kollam 455, Kannur 436, Malappuram 356, Kottayam 350, Palakkad 327, Alappuzha 316, Idukki 268, Pathanamthitta 245, Wayanad 214, and Kasaragod 148.