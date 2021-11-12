6,674 new cases in State

The State reported 6,674 new cases of COVID-19 when 65,147 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative case burden now stands at 50,48,756 cases.

The case fatality stands at 35,511 with the State adding 471 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on Friday. These include 59 deaths which occurred in the past few days and 412 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

The State’s active case pool declined further to 68,805 patients on Friday, with 7,022 more recovering.

According to the Health Department, only 6.7 % of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals like COVID first line/second line treatment centres

The current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State have dropped to 934, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support was 391 on the day.

On Friday the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 426. Hospitalisations have been going down steadily and at present, 5,578 persons are being treated for moderate or severe infections in hospitals across the State.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 1,088 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 967, Thrissur 727, Kozhikode 620, Kollam 599, Kottayam 477, Kannur 397, Idukki 357, Pathanamthitta 346, Palakkad 260, Wayanad 247, Alappuzha 233, Kasaragod 178, and Malappuram 178 cases.