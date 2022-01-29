6,647 new cases in Thiruvananthapuram

Active case pool dips as 8,235 persons recover

The active COVID-19 case pool continued its downward trend in the capital district as the existing number of cases fell to 46,202 on Saturday, thanks to a high rate of recovery.

As many as 6,647 new cases were recorded, even as 8,235 people recovered from the illness during the last 24 hours. A majority of the new cases (6,314) were attributed to local transmission of the infection, while the source of infection in 287 others was unknown. Thirty-one health care workers were among those who were diagnosed with the infection.

With 31 recent deaths being attributed to COVID-19, the death toll due to the disease in Thiruvananathapuram district jumped to 6,882 on the day. A majority of the deceased were aged above 65 years, according to official statistics.

A total of 373 people were admitted to hospitals owing to COVID-19-related problems on the day. Now, 2,103 persons are being treated in hospitals for the infection. As many as 82,123 others were currently in quarantine at home or in various institutions.

Solatium application

Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) Vineeth T.K., who is chief executive officer of the District Disaster Management Authority, has said all Akshaya Kendras in the district will function on Sunday to facilitate the timely processing of applications for solatia for the next-of-kin of those who died of COVID-19.

Applicants who carry the required documents required to apply for the COVID-19 ex-gratia assistance will be permitted to travel in spite of the curbs that will be in force on Sunday.