Kerala

66-year-old man under home quarantine dies in Kannur

District Police Chief Yathish Chandra blocking motorists traveling within Kannur town defying the lockdown on March 24, 2020.   | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

It is difficult to ascertain if the death was due to COVID-19 and there are possibilities that it could have occurred after a heart attack, according to the District Medical Officer

A 66-year-old man who was under home quarantine for COVID-19 was brought dead to the district government hospital in Kannur on Sunday.

According to District Medical Officer Narayanan Nayak, the patient, who had returned from Sharjah on March 21, was screened on his arrival at the Kannur International airport. He had no symptoms but was kept under home quarantine.

He was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and was a heart patient. On Saturday, he was found unconscious in his room and was brought dead to the district government hospital.

“It is difficult to ascertain if the death has caused due to Novel Coronavirus and there are possibilities that death could have occurred after a heart attack,” said Mr. Nayak.

However, his throat swab has been sent to the Kozhikode Medical College for examination and the result has been sought immediately.

The body has been kept at the Kannur Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

