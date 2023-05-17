₹6.6 crore sanctioned for monsoon-related preparations: Roshy Augustine

May 17, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Water Resources Department will spend ₹6.6 crore on monsoon-related preparations including coastal erosion mitigation measures, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said on Wednesday.

This includes ₹4.8 crore sanctioned for urgent monsoon-related works being carried out by the minor and major irrigation divisions under the department and ₹1.8 crore for tackling coastal erosion.

In the latter component, nine coastal districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod - have been sanctioned ₹20 lakh each for tackling problems related to erosion, the Minister said.

