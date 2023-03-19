ADVERTISEMENT

₹65.82 crore project to increase poultry meat production

March 19, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Comprehensive changes will be brought in the poultry sector to maximise production and end the monopoly of interstate lobbies, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani has said.

Speaking at an event in Kollam on Saturday, she added that a ₹65.82-crore project would be soon launched for establishing broiler chicken farms and meat processing plants. “At present, the poultry meat price in Kerala is decided by traders in Coimbatore, Namakkal, Palladam, and Dindigul. They increase the price as they please and this practice needs to change,” she said.

In the first phase of the project, around 1,000 poultry farms would be established in Kerala along with processing plants, units for manufacturing value-added products, broiler breeding farms, and Kudumbashree marketing centres. Speaking at the event, she added that more dairy villages would be established in the district under Ksheera Gramam project. “The department will also start a quarantine facility at Panthaplavu in Pathanapuram for the cattle coming from other States. The farmers will be offered financial assistance to feed the calves,” said the Minister. 

