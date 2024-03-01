ADVERTISEMENT

 ₹65.6 crore sanctioned for renovation of 16 roads in Kollam

March 01, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Administrative sanction has been accorded for the development and renovation of 16 roads in Kollam district at a cost of ₹65.6 crore, Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said. In Pathanapuram constituency, 32nd Mile KP Road-Kamukumchery Road and Chittasery-Kamukumchery Road get ₹8 crore while Kunnikkodu-Kinattinkara stretch gets ₹4 crore and MSS-Nedumparambu-Thekkekkara Arabic College Road gets ₹1 crore.

In Kottarakara constituency, Inchakkad MC Road-Snehatheeram-Kochalummoodu Road, Pinttinmoodu-Edakkidam-Eliyodu Road-C, MC Road-Kampamkode-Vayanamoola-Kochukunnumpuram- Thevannoor Temple Road and Pochamkonam-Nedumbayikulam-Edakkodu Road along with branch roads towards NH, police station and the road from Nedumbayikulam to NH will be developed.

While works on Kanjiramkuzhi-Perinad Railway Station Road in Kollam constituency will be carried out spending ₹1.5 crore, Marangattukonam-Thadikkadu Road in Kundara gets ₹4 crore. In Chadayamangalam constituency, Nilamel Sree Dharma Shastha Road, Kalavayal-Sree Ramswami Temple-Velinalloor Bridge-Puthanvila Attoorkonam-Motorkunnu-Peruvanthodu-Akkal Road and Parippally Madathara roads are included in the project. For works on Paravoor-Kalakkodu, Maniyamkulam-Kuttoor, Paravoor-Thoppil and Ayoor-Ithikkara roads and providing BC overlay to Ayoor-Ithikkara Road and Parippally-Madathara road, ₹5 crore has been allocated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Chavara constituency, ₹4.5 crore has been sanctioned for Chavara-Pattakadavu Road and Sasthamcotta-Pattakadavu Road. The Minister said that steps are being taken to complete the works in a time-bound manner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US