 ₹65.6 crore sanctioned for renovation of 16 roads in Kollam

March 01, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - KOLLAM

Administrative sanction has been accorded for the development and renovation of 16 roads in Kollam district at a cost of ₹65.6 crore, Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said. In Pathanapuram constituency, 32nd Mile KP Road-Kamukumchery Road and Chittasery-Kamukumchery Road get ₹8 crore while Kunnikkodu-Kinattinkara stretch gets ₹4 crore and MSS-Nedumparambu-Thekkekkara Arabic College Road gets ₹1 crore.

In Kottarakara constituency, Inchakkad MC Road-Snehatheeram-Kochalummoodu Road, Pinttinmoodu-Edakkidam-Eliyodu Road-C, MC Road-Kampamkode-Vayanamoola-Kochukunnumpuram- Thevannoor Temple Road and Pochamkonam-Nedumbayikulam-Edakkodu Road along with branch roads towards NH, police station and the road from Nedumbayikulam to NH will be developed.

While works on Kanjiramkuzhi-Perinad Railway Station Road in Kollam constituency will be carried out spending ₹1.5 crore, Marangattukonam-Thadikkadu Road in Kundara gets ₹4 crore. In Chadayamangalam constituency, Nilamel Sree Dharma Shastha Road, Kalavayal-Sree Ramswami Temple-Velinalloor Bridge-Puthanvila Attoorkonam-Motorkunnu-Peruvanthodu-Akkal Road and Parippally Madathara roads are included in the project. For works on Paravoor-Kalakkodu, Maniyamkulam-Kuttoor, Paravoor-Thoppil and Ayoor-Ithikkara roads and providing BC overlay to Ayoor-Ithikkara Road and Parippally-Madathara road, ₹5 crore has been allocated.

In Chavara constituency, ₹4.5 crore has been sanctioned for Chavara-Pattakadavu Road and Sasthamcotta-Pattakadavu Road. The Minister said that steps are being taken to complete the works in a time-bound manner.