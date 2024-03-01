GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

 ₹65.6 crore sanctioned for renovation of 16 roads in Kollam

March 01, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Administrative sanction has been accorded for the development and renovation of 16 roads in Kollam district at a cost of ₹65.6 crore, Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said. In Pathanapuram constituency, 32nd Mile KP Road-Kamukumchery Road and Chittasery-Kamukumchery Road get ₹8 crore while Kunnikkodu-Kinattinkara stretch gets ₹4 crore and MSS-Nedumparambu-Thekkekkara Arabic College Road gets ₹1 crore.

In Kottarakara constituency, Inchakkad MC Road-Snehatheeram-Kochalummoodu Road, Pinttinmoodu-Edakkidam-Eliyodu Road-C, MC Road-Kampamkode-Vayanamoola-Kochukunnumpuram- Thevannoor Temple Road and Pochamkonam-Nedumbayikulam-Edakkodu Road along with branch roads towards NH, police station and the road from Nedumbayikulam to NH will be developed.

While works on Kanjiramkuzhi-Perinad Railway Station Road in Kollam constituency will be carried out spending ₹1.5 crore, Marangattukonam-Thadikkadu Road in Kundara gets ₹4 crore. In Chadayamangalam constituency, Nilamel Sree Dharma Shastha Road, Kalavayal-Sree Ramswami Temple-Velinalloor Bridge-Puthanvila Attoorkonam-Motorkunnu-Peruvanthodu-Akkal Road and Parippally Madathara roads are included in the project. For works on Paravoor-Kalakkodu, Maniyamkulam-Kuttoor, Paravoor-Thoppil and Ayoor-Ithikkara roads and providing BC overlay to Ayoor-Ithikkara Road and Parippally-Madathara road, ₹5 crore has been allocated.

In Chavara constituency, ₹4.5 crore has been sanctioned for Chavara-Pattakadavu Road and Sasthamcotta-Pattakadavu Road. The Minister said that steps are being taken to complete the works in a time-bound manner.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.